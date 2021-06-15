Comparing Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) & United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Frontier Group and United Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 United Airlines 5 5 9 0 2.21

Frontier Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.72%. United Airlines has a consensus target price of $57.39, indicating a potential upside of 2.96%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than United Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and United Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A United Airlines -63.43% -141.48% -15.91%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and United Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Airlines $15.36 billion 1.17 -$7.07 billion ($27.57) -2.02

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of United Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of United Airlines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Group beats United Airlines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as United Continental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to United Airlines Holdings, Inc. in June 2019. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

