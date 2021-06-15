Comparing PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) & Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF)

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PLx Pharma and Newron Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma 0 1 2 0 2.67 Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLx Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.69%. Given PLx Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PLx Pharma is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of PLx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of PLx Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLx Pharma and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma $30,000.00 8,846.69 -$15.21 million ($1.41) -8.24 Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.01 million 8.32 -$23.99 million ($1.35) -2.07

PLx Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newron Pharmaceuticals. PLx Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PLx Pharma and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma N/A N/A -38.84% Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

PLx Pharma has a beta of 5.09, meaning that its share price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLx Pharma beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment. Its product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard drug delivery system, such as PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg and PL1200 Ibuprofen 400 mg, which are in Phase I clinical stage for pain and inflammation, as well as PL1100 Ibuprofen 400 mg. PLx Pharma Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, New Jersey.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its product pipeline comprises Evenamide, a first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

