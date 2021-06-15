Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 6.9%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) shares were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 33,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,083,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Compugen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 107,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Compugen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Compugen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

