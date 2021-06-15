Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.75 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.