Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.73. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 4,493 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 16.79 and a quick ratio of 16.79.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services comprises approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

