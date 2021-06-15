Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

