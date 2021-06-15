Contrasting Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) & Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Global Net Lease pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Douglas Emmett pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Net Lease and Douglas Emmett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 0 2 0 3.00 Douglas Emmett 0 7 2 0 2.22

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.00%. Douglas Emmett has a consensus price target of $33.22, indicating a potential downside of 8.86%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Douglas Emmett.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Douglas Emmett’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $330.10 million 5.78 $10.78 million $1.79 11.17 Douglas Emmett $891.52 million 7.17 $50.42 million $1.82 20.03

Douglas Emmett has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Douglas Emmett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 1.58% 0.34% 0.14% Douglas Emmett 4.24% 0.87% 0.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Douglas Emmett beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

