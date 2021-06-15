Contrasting Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) & CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and CBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $5.24 billion 2.79 $817.00 million $0.69 20.83 CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.71 $13.34 million N/A N/A

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and CBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 0 5 7 0 2.58 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.09, suggesting a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 25.18% 12.08% 1.07% CBB Bancorp 13.95% N/A N/A

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats CBB Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

