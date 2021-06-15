Contrasting Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) & Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

2.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Newegg Commerce has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A Titan Machinery 1.88% 9.58% 4.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Newegg Commerce and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00

Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newegg Commerce and Titan Machinery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 64.12 -$3.24 million N/A N/A Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.48 $19.36 million $1.26 24.03

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Newegg Commerce.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Newegg Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc. owns and operates Newegg.com, an online electronic products retail platform in the United States. The company offers computer hardware products, computers and tablets, electronic products, software, gaming products, cell phones and accessories, home appliances, home living and improvement products, health and beauty products, automotive and industrial products, outdoor and garden supplies, office and point of sale products, sporting goods, watches and jewelry, apparel and accessories, toys, and baby and pet products. The company also provides Newegg Logistics, a logistics solution to help e-commerce sellers and organizations streamline order fulfillment, shipment, and returns. It serves corporations, businesses, and individuals. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a partnership with Payability, Inc. to launch Newegg Capital, a tech-enabled working capital solution for marketplace sellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in City of Industry, California. Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Lianluo Interactive Information Technology Co.,Ltd.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company's construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, road and highway construction machinery, and energy and forestry operations equipment. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; and Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, Europe. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.