Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.98

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.98 and last traded at C$8.98, with a volume of 647623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,466.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.77.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

