Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OFC. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,444,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,848,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

