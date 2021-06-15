Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP James C. Klauer Sells 5,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $384.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.16. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

