CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. CRA International reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.14. 24,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

