Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CS opened at $10.66 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 109,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

