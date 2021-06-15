Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,314 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,444.92 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,448.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,318.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

