Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,487 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $45,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $226.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.12.

