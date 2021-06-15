Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 44 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $343.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $344.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

