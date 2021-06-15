Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

