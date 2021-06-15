Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.26. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

