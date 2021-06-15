Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,824,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.8% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $306,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.96 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

