Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 7,596 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $390.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $391.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

