CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,331,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,310,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $858,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,626,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 98,750 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.09. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $59.19 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

