Critical Contrast: Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) & Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Regis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Match Group and Regis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 16.19 $128.56 million $2.00 71.62 Regis $669.73 million 0.56 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -17.33

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Regis. Regis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Match Group and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Match Group currently has a consensus target price of $153.26, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Regis has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.27%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than Regis.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58% Regis -40.56% -142.80% -9.72%

Volatility and Risk

Match Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Regis on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

