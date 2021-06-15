CROAT Hits Market Cap of $210,110.05 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. CROAT has a market cap of $210,110.05 and approximately $59.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 21.7% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 102.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,667,249 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

