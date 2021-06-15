Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRON. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.57.

TSE:CRON traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.64. 366,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,623. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.03.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

