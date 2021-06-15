Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 3607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.30 million, a PE ratio of 75.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

