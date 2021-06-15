Crown Advisors Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TYL traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.04. 1,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,268. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

