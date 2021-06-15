Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an in-line rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.86.

CCI stock opened at $197.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

