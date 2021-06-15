Cryptocean Price Hits $1.75 on Major Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $197,960.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00790189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00084388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.98 or 0.08001636 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

