Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises approximately 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

