Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Curis from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.
NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $8.07 on Monday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Curis by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 311,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at $899,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 1,235.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 732,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
