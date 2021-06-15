Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Curis from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price target on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Curis alerts:

NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $8.07 on Monday. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. Analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in Curis by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 311,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at $899,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Curis by 1,235.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 732,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.