Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CTOS opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories.

