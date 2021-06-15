CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.

CBAY opened at $4.90 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $338.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

