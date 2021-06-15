D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $166.19 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,865 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 100,265 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $166,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

