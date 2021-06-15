Dana A. Mehnert Sells 2,500 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE LHX traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.72. 848,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,533. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
