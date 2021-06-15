Dash (DASH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422.12 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $174.76 or 0.00431604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $422.12 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003469 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016867 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $450.32 or 0.01112147 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,181,721 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

