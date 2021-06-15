Databroker Trading Down 22.9% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $12,937.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00064226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00022817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.83 or 0.00800140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00084764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.85 or 0.08032435 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

