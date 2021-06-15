Datamine One Day Volume Reaches $20,393.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $619,819.57 and approximately $20,393.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,219,381 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

