Datawallet (DXT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $138,923.40 and approximately $2,720.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00780331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.