Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.32.

PLAY stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

