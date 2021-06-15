DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Decreased by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,610. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.98.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

