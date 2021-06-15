Decentral Games (DG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $515,840.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $35.19 million and $515,840.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $142.09 or 0.00354608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00149748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00181042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.59 or 0.00974768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,033.12 or 0.99908373 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,689 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

