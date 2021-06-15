Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.16. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 37,789 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $205.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Delta Apparel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.