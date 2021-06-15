Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the May 13th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEN opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.14 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

