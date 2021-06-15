DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Hits $54.61 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $54.61 million and $65,620.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00005230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00152632 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00181922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.31 or 0.00985468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.29 or 1.00140408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

