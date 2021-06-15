Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in May

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the May 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DTCWY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. 3,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DTCWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.