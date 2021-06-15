Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,475.67 ($45.41).

DGE opened at GBX 3,434.50 ($44.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,302.15. The stock has a market cap of £80.31 billion and a PE ratio of 71.55.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

