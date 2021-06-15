Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Clarkson Capital upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.83.

DSX stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $463.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.31. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

