DigitalNote Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $48,110.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.78 or 0.00709351 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,045,567,038 coins and its circulating supply is 4,899,647,456 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

