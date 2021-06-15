Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Aptinyx worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aptinyx by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

APTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

